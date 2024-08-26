Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2024 – 13:49

One of the decrees signed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Monday, the 26th, revokes the last act that deals with the process of selling refining assets in Brazil, the Ministry of Mines and Energy reported. The act definitively extinguished the Integrated Technical Committee for the Development of the Fuel Market, other Petroleum Derivatives and Biofuels (CT-CB), which dealt with the process of selling these assets.

“Established by CNPE Resolution 15/2017, the CT-CB was created in a context that is no longer related to the priorities of national energy policy, and it is the CNPE’s responsibility to establish or extinguish working groups and committees that deal with specific issues for the energy sector in Brazil. The decree removes from the legal system one of the last acts still in force that referred to the process of selling refining assets in the country,” said the ministry, according to which the extinction reinforces Petrobras’ new investment policy.

The resolution that defined the revocation was approved by the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) during a meeting this Monday.

“We are, once and for all, putting an end to the previous government’s policy of surrender, which ended investments in sectors that are so important and strategic for the country, such as fertilizer production. Petrobras will continue to grow, produce and generate wealth for our country and our people. Defending Petrobras is defending Brazil. The largest company in our country is not for sale,” said the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira.