The United Arab Emirates has issued a federal decree regarding civil personal status, which will be enforced before all courts in the country as of next February.

The provisions of the decree-law apply to non-Muslim foreigners residing in the country, unless one of them insists on applying his law.

Those addressed by the provisions of the Decree-Law may also agree to apply other legislation regulating the family or personal status in force in the State, instead of the provisions of this Decree-Law.

The decree-law defines the provisions, conditions, and procedures for marriage and its documentation before the competent court in the state, the procedures for divorce, alimony, and the right to joint custody of the father and mother, in addition to procedures for inheritance, wills, and proof of parentage.

The issuance of the decree-law comes as part of the state’s efforts to develop its legislative system, to support the state’s endeavors and aspirations for the next 50 years, and to strengthen its leadership as a destination for tolerance, coexistence, family stability and demographic diversity.