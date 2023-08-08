The National Center of Meteorology attributed the rains of varying intensity and the strong winds witnessed by separate areas in the country during the past days, to what is known as the “season of wind activity”, which leads to the formation of local cumulus clouds, and the fall of thunderstorms, accompanied by hail, as they are usually preceded or accompanied by currents. Very violent downward air.

The center expects the continuation of the effects of “scent activity” on some areas in the country today, especially the mountainous areas (between the emirates of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah), but in a less severe way than in the past days.

The center confirmed that the rain and strong winds are caused by a depression coming from the east accompanied by another depression that moves moist layers coming from the Arabian Sea towards the country, pointing out that the passage of these layers with heating factors and the presence of mountains led to the formation of cumulus rain clouds, especially over the eastern regions.

The center informed «Emirates Today» that this weather condition was expected in advance, and it was warned of it, and it is known within the country as the “season of scent activity”, which usually concentrates during the second half of the summer season with the beginning of July, and is in the form of separate waves, which last one Of which it usually lasts from three to six days, then gradually weakens, and large areas of places adjacent to the Hajar mountain range in the Emirates and Oman are usually affected by it, explaining that this activity focused on areas extending between Al-Ain, Al-Dhaid and Masafi, with the appearance of cumulus cloud formations in the afternoon, and deepened until To the cities of the west coast from the northern regions.

Some attribute the name “activity of aromas” to the occurrence of this condition at the time of “sun winds,” or the early times, while others believe that it is accompanied by downward winds.

He stated that the average speed of air currents reached 50 km / h during the past two days, and the wind speed in some stations reached 100 km / h.

And the center expected the continuation of the effects of this depression or “scent activity” on some areas in the country today, especially the mountainous areas, but in a less severe way than in the past days, pointing out that today’s weather will be partly cloudy in general and sometimes dusty during the day, with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming. In the afternoon to the east, it may extend to the south, accompanied by rain, and it becomes humid at night until tomorrow morning in some coastal areas, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, active to strong at times, with clouds causing dust and dust, which leads to a decrease in the horizontal visibility. Its speed ranges from 10 km/h to 25 km/h, reaching 45 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and sometimes dusty during the day, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon in the east, becoming humid at night until Thursday over some coastal areas, while the winds will be southeast. It changes to a northwesterly light to moderate speed, and is sometimes active with clouds, causing dust and dirt, and its speed ranges from 10 km / h to 25 km / h, reaching 40 km / h at sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium. Waves sometimes in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather for next Thursday will remain clear to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon to the east and south, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes active to be It raises dust during the day, and its speed ranges from 10 km/h to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather for next Friday will be clear to partly cloudy in general, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon to the east and south, noting that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust during the day, and its speed ranges from 10 km/h to 25 km/h, up to 40 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

cloud seeding

The National Center of Meteorology reported that the past two days witnessed a number of sorties for cloud seeding, to take advantage of the presence of local rainy clouds, and the availability of factors for the success of seeding, especially the presence of relative humidity and rising winds.

The center stressed that rain seeding operations do not change the nature of the clouds, but rather aim to increase the rates or amounts of rain from the rainy clouds that the country witnesses.