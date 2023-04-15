The National Center of Meteorology expected that today’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy, and sometimes dusty during the day, becoming cloudy over some western and coastal areas, with the possibility of light rain from the west until tomorrow morning, while the winds will be northwesterly moderate to active speed and strong at times, causing dust and dust. Its speed ranges from 20 to 30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, where the waves are turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and the average waves are sometimes turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And the center continued that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, then it will become cloudy with the continuation of the chance of rain in some areas, especially the coastal and western ones, indicating that there will be a decrease in temperatures, while the winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly moderate to brisk and strong at times, to become It raises dust and dirt, and its speed ranges from 20 to 30 km/h, reaching 45 km/h on the sea, which is turbulent to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

He stated that next Monday’s weather will return to clear to partly cloudy and sometimes cloudy to the west and south, with the possibility of light rain, as for temperatures tending to rise, while winds will remain northwest to southwest, light to moderate, sometimes brisk, with a speed ranging from 15 to 25 km/h. Q, up to 40 km / h at sea.

The center stated that the weather for next Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, especially

West and south, with the possibility of light rain, while the winds are northwesterly to southwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes brisk, ranging from 15 to 25 km/h to 35 km/h at sea.

The month of April, according to the center, is characterized by rapid changes in weather conditions.

Average temperatures also increase compared to March by three to five degrees.

The center explained that during this month, the region will be affected by the passage of extensions of air depressions in the upper and surface layers of the atmosphere.

And in the event that the depressions deepen, the amounts of clouds increase over some areas with chances of rain, while the humidity in the air decreases slightly during this month compared to March, especially with the second half of it, although opportunities remain for the formation of fog and light fog in separate areas, especially during the first half. And less frequent occurrence in the second half.

According to the center, the average temperature over the country during this month ranges between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Today's weather is clear to partly cloudy.