JAMA Neurology: Decreased deep sleep linked to risk of dementia

Decreasing sleep by even one percent per year is associated with a 27 percent increase in the risk of developing dementia. This conclusion was reached by scientists at the Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health in Melbourne, Australia, who published article in JAMA Neurology.

The researchers analyzed data from 346 people over 60 who took part in two sleep studies conducted from 1995 to 1998 and from 2001 to 2003. It turned out that the average duration of deep sleep had decreased by the beginning of the second study, indicating a slow decline in the amount of sleep with age. Over the next 17 years of follow-up, 52 cases of dementia were recorded.

Even after adjusting for age, sex, genetic factors, smoking, use of sleeping pills, antidepressants and anxiolytics, each percentage point decrease in deep sleep each year was associated with a 27 percent increase in the risk of dementia. Deep sleep is known to support healthy aging of the brain and promote the clearance of metabolic waste from the central nervous system, including proteins that aggregate in Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the authors, the study results demonstrate that a deficit in deep, slow-wave sleep may serve as a modifiable risk factor for dementia. However, loss of deep sleep also accelerated with age in the presence of genetic factors that increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.