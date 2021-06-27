The responsible sources said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the Egyptian authorities conducted an evaluation of the program to confront administrative corruption in its first phase, which began with the launch of the national strategy to combat corruption in 2014, and resulted in an unprecedented decrease in administrative corruption.

The monitoring sources indicated that the evaluation of anti-corruption efforts included conducting an opinion poll for 3 main parties directly affected by administrative corruption, namely: company officials, experts and citizens, to measure anti-corruption efforts based on their opinions, according to international standards followed by the Administrative Control Authority in coordination with the government.

The number of participants with their opinions in the evaluation was about 34,000 citizens, 1,300 companies, and 45 experts.

The decline of administrative corruption

According to the sources, the evaluation of the regulatory and governmental authorities in Egypt concluded that administrative corruption has decreased continuously, based on the results of the “General Index of Perception of Administrative Corruption”, which was applied to the period from 2016 to 2019.

The sources pointed out that the perception index of the spread of administrative corruption in 2019 decreased to 49 degrees, compared to 2018, when the index reached 43.5 degrees.

The significance of the Corruption Perception Index scores is measured, as it starts from zero, which means a high perception of corruption, to a score of 100, which means that the country has no corruption at all.

The evaluation also revealed a significant improvement after the implementation of the “National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2014-2018”, amounting to 17.8 degrees within only 4 years, which means, according to the sources, an unprecedented improvement in the fight against corruption and a decrease in corruption in Egypt.

The general index of perception of administrative corruption in 2016 reached 31.2 degrees, then 37.3 in 2017, 43.5 in 2018, reaching 49 degrees in 2019, according to the sources.

seriousness of combat

Dr. Assem Abdel-Moati, head of the Egyptian Center for Transparency and Anti-Corruption and former deputy of the Central Auditing Organization, says that increasing awareness of corruption in Egypt is a positive aspect in the fight, but we need more effort in this file in the coming period.

Abdel-Moati added, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, that the Egyptian state is serious about fighting corruption, but unannounced during the years 2020 and 2021, and in the periods prior to that, the facts of corruption were announced and the officials involved in it were held accountable.

The head of the Egyptian Center for Transparency and Anti-Corruption appealed to those responsible for the supervisory authorities to publish the harvest of their efforts, so that the citizen feels that there is seriousness in the matter.

He continues, saying that the citizen suffers from corruption in the ignorance of the state’s administrative apparatus, and the announcement of the facts makes him feel that the state is serious in combating any corrupt practices.

Corruption Perception Indicators

The sources stated that the general index for the perception of administrative corruption in Egypt consists of 7 “sub-indicators”, which are “the perception of citizens, the perception of corporate officials, and 5 indicators for evaluating experts in 5 areas: the economy, governance, law, public policies, and companies.”

According to the sources, experts believe that administrative corruption is less prevalent, compared to citizens and company officials who were included in the evaluation. The experts evaluated administrative corruption at 53.2 degrees, compared to 38.7 for company officials, and 33.4 for the citizens’ perception of administrative corruption index.

The sources said that the supervisory authorities defined administrative corruption as “the misuse of the authority granted in the application of laws, regulations, or favoritism, maximizing personal interest, and everything that harms the public interest, and to achieve material or moral personal gains.”

Presidential follow-up

After Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi assumed office in 2014, a national strategy to combat corruption was launched, and then the state launched another strategy in 2019, and its implementation extends until 2022.

And according to the Egyptian Constitution in Article 218 of it: “The state is committed to combating corruption, and the competent supervisory bodies and bodies are committed to coordinating among themselves in combating corruption, and promoting the values ​​of integrity and transparency, to ensure the good performance of the public function, and to formulate and follow up the implementation of the national anti-corruption strategy in partnership with other concerned bodies and agencies.” .

According to the Administrative Control Authority, Egypt advanced 55 places in the “Anti-Corruption Index” during 2020 compared to 2019. The Egyptian government approved the Civil Service Law in 2017, and one of its objectives was to combat administrative corruption.

33 regulatory bodies جهاز

Dr. Hamdi Arafa, an expert in management and local development sciences, says that Egypt is witnessing a decrease in the spread of corruption, thanks to continuous attempts by the state to combat it, but no country eliminates corruption by 100 percent, especially since it is a global phenomenon.

Arafa added, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, that the current government inherited a heavy legacy of corruption that is up to 50 years old, and there is no alternative to combating, as there are 33 oversight bodies in Egypt to confront corruption.

Arafa explains that Egypt has made great strides in the file of mechanization and digital transformation, which will reduce the spread of corruption, well.

The expert in management stresses that improvement in the face of corruption must be followed by more measures to continue the improvement, such as legislative amendments, and raising the wages and pensions of workers in the state’s administrative apparatus.