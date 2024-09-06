Official statistics issued by the Ministry of Interior showed positive results in improving traffic safety indicators at the level of deaths of young people in the age group (31-45 years) in traffic accidents on the country’s roads during the past three years, as 134 cases were recorded in 2021 and 134 cases in 2022, while they decreased to 110 deaths in 2023.

The total number of deaths among young people in the age group (31-45 years) reached 378 deaths over three years, while traffic reports revealed that the most prominent causes of youth accidents are excessive speed, reckless driving, not leaving a sufficient safe distance, sudden deviation, entering a main road without making sure it is clear, and running a red light.

Over the past years, the Ministry of Interior has been able to achieve positive results, represented in reducing the rate of traffic accidents and the resulting deaths and serious injuries, as it launches many awareness campaigns annually in order to provide a safe traffic environment in which everyone enjoys safety.

The UAE has ranked first in a number of global competitiveness indicators, according to international reports issued by a number of global institutions, as it topped the world’s best countries in the sense of security and safety index, and was able to reduce the number of deaths due to road accidents by 70.5%. Local traffic reports revealed that young people are the group most likely to commit traffic accidents, and one of the worst traffic accidents witnessed on the country’s roads last year was a collision between two vehicles on Saa Road in Al Ain, which claimed the lives of five young people. A report by the World Health Organization stated that traffic accidents claim the lives of about 1.3 million people annually, and between 20 and 50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries, noting that many of them suffer disability resulting from their injuries.

He explained that road traffic injuries cause huge economic losses to individuals, their families and entire countries. These losses result from the cost of treatment, as well as the loss of productivity of people who die or become disabled due to their injuries, and family members who are forced to miss work or school to care for the injured. Road traffic accidents cost most countries 3% of their gross domestic product.

The report indicated that injuries resulting from traffic accidents are the main cause of death for children and young people between the ages of five and 29 years.

He pointed out that there is a direct relationship between the increase in average speed and the likelihood of accidents and the severity of their consequences. For example, every 1 km/h increase in average vehicle speed leads to a 4% increase in the risk of being exposed to a fatal accident and a 3% increase in the risk of being exposed to a serious accident.