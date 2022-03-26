The number of positive corona tests has fallen again in the past 24 hours and fits in a further declining trend. The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) received a report of 28,130 corona infections between Friday and Saturday morning. On Friday, that number was 35,024 corona infections in 24 hours, Wednesday it was still 42,797. The number of corona patients has also fallen in the past 24 hours.

#Decrease #number #positive #corona #tests #continues #patients #hospitals