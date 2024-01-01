London (agencies)

Preliminary government figures showed that the number of migrants arriving illegally in Britain on small boats in 2023 fell to 29,437, about 36% less than the previous year.

Figures issued by the Ministry of Interior stated that the last recorded arrival of these migrants in 2023 was on December 16, when 55 people were found in one boat.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made “stopping the boats” one of his top five priorities and is seeking to revive a plan blocked by the judiciary to send people arriving to Britain illegally to Rwanda.

Concern about immigration levels was a major factor in the 2016 vote for Britain to leave the European Union. Opinion polls show that this issue is still one of the most important issues for voters before the elections expected this year.

The year 2022 recorded a record number of 45,775 migrants arriving on small boats to the southern shores of England.