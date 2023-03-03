The pollution by Particles Smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM 2.5) decreased in Mexico City, according to a HouseFresh report, presumed by the Ministry of the Environment (Sedema).

But the most recent report from Sedema on air quality indicates that the level of microparticles breathed does not meet the standards and represents a health risk.

“According to the data obtained for 2019, the concentration of PM2.5 does not comply with national limits or international standards, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA),” he said.

From an annual concentration in the atmosphere of 19.6 in 2019, it dropped to 16.3 micrograms per cubic meter in 2022, cited the HouseFresch company report.

During 2019 PM 2.5 registered an annual average of 26 micrograms in the Valley of Mexico and 22 in Mexico City, indicated the report of the sedema.

“PM2.5 is one of the pollutants that frequently presents high values ​​in the ZMCM,” said the 2019 Air Quality Report, issued last October.

According to the HouseFresch analysis, lower levels of fine particles are aspirated in the Valley of Mexico compared to Chinese or Arab cities.

“The WHO has made it clear that even very low levels of PM 2.5 can cause health harm (…) Their new guideline for average annual concentrations is 5 micrograms per cubic meter,” HouseFresh explained.

“Any place with a level higher than that is considered to have a unhealthy air. For example, the average annual concentration of PM 2.5 in Beijing, China, was 40 micrograms per cubic meter in 2021,” she mentioned.

According to the company register, in the Mexico City you breathe more pollution by PM 2.5 than in New York, Los Angeles and Paris, but less than in San Salvador or Karachi, in Pakistan.

But it has less PM 2.5 than the Arab cities of Damman and Dubai, with more than 97 micrograms per cubic meter.

According to Atmospheric Monitoring System (Simat) of the Sedema, yesterday the Santiago Acahualtepec station, in Iztapalapa, reported 47 micrograms per cubic meter of PM 2.5, at 11:00 a.m.

Of the 60 days that have elapsed, in six days values ​​above 41 micrograms have been reported in an average of 24 hours, Simat said.