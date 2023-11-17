Decrease in interest rates | One year’s euribor turned down – this is how the change affects your expenses

The market expects the twelve-month euribor to drop to around 3.1% by the end of next year.

Home loans the most common reference rate, i.e. the twelve-month euribor rate, fell below the four percent limit on Friday.

The twelve-month euribor was quoted at 3.991% on Friday, while on Thursday it was at 4.033%. The last time the one-year euribor was below four percent was in June.

Market interest rates experienced a turnaround at the end of October, when the one-year Euribor fell below the half-year Euribor for the first time in fifteen years. An interest rate reversal means that financial markets expect interest rates to be lower one year from now than six months from now.

The one-year Euribor quotation is already close to the three-month Euribor interest rate quotation. The three-month euribor was at 3.984% on Friday after 4.002% on Thursday.

A year euribor anticipates changes in the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy interest rates at the end of the year.

In October, as expected, the ECB suspended the tightening of monetary policy that had lasted for a year and a half, and now financial markets expect that the central bank will be able to lower its key interest rates after the inflation in the euro area has been significantly curbed.

Handelsbanken’s chief economist Timo Hirvonen says in the message service X that the market is pricing in that the twelve-month euribor will drop to around 3.1 percent by the end of next year.

The ECB is expected to lower its deposit rate by 1.0 percentage points next year from the current 4.00 percent. The interest rate cut of 0.50 percentage points would take place by July.

Nordea considers the market’s pricing of interest rate cuts to be quite tough, the bank’s analysts wrote in the morning review on Friday.