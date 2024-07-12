Ciudad Juárez— A reduction in the number of homicides, the arrest of those likely responsible for recent executions and people involved in human trafficking were the relevant topics discussed at the weekly meeting of the members of the Coordinating Committee for Peace Building in Ciudad Juárez.

Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, Secretary of Public Security César Omar Muñoz Morales and the regional chief of the State Police Hugo Parada, led the session at the Immediate Emergency and Response Center (CERI).

It was noted that in the first 12 days of July, 37 homicides were recorded, a lower figure compared to the same period last month.

The President asked the authorities to reinforce surveillance efforts in the western area and in the vicinity of the Rio Grande.