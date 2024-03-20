A loss like Sergio Busquets is never easy to replace, since we are perhaps talking about the best player of all time in his position, and this year at FC Barcelona it has become clear to them. The club signed Oriol Romeu as an emergency replacement for the captain and the results have been terrible. Thus, the club's sports area prioritizes the signing of a contract in the summer, having four options on the table.
More news on the transfer market
Powerful physical wonder, only 22 years old, recovered balls and generator of clean starts. The Belgian is by far the option that Deco likes the most, however, his price of more than 60 million euros complicates the move.
Of all the options, the best, the most successful and the one that best adapts to Barcelona's style of play, Joshua wants to leave Bayern and the option of reaching the culé team has crossed his mind, although it will not be easy , because although its price is expected to be lower than that of Onana, it does not mean that it is exactly accessible.
If the final signing is García, it should not be a surprise. His style is very popular in Barcelona, so much so that there was an attack for his signing in winter without success. Aleix has had an excellent season in Girona and is the most affordable, since his purchase option is low and could even come through a change of players.
Key in Feyenoord, Mats is the closest thing on this list to Busquest and in reality his price is viable, no more than 30 million euros. However, there is an obstacle that puts him at the end of his career, the player, unlike the previous three, is not used to rivals and important games, so there is no clarity that his performance in the big leagues be on par with what he does in the Eredivisie.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Deco39s #options #fill #Busquets39 #gap
Leave a Reply