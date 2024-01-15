Monday, January 15, 2024
by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2024
in World Europe
Decoration | Finns want to get rid of these things so much that they are now even given away for free

Used goods frequently change hands even without euros. Often, items that are given away for free find a new home in just hours, even minutes.

Another trash is someone else's treasure more and more often. Business Director of Tori.fi Jenni Tuomisto says that there is a huge amount of free consumables available and the supply is endless.

The court says that it is not at all impossible to convert your own home to a new faith with renovation or interior decoration completely free of charge.

