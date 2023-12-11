Monday, December 11, 2023
Decorating | Does your home show the influence of another culture? Answer HS's survey

December 11, 2023
Decorating | Does your home show the influence of another culture? Answer HS's survey

HS is looking for homes located in the capital region, whose interior design differs from the Finnish mainstream.

Can be found a colorful kelim carpet in your home or are the windows decorated with gold fabric curtains? Is your interior design influenced by the culture of another country? Is your wall decorated with a flag or is your tableware perhaps fascinating imported goods?

Does your apartment show past trips or, for example, your former home country?

HS's urban delivery is looking for homes located in the capital region that are decorated in a way that deviates from the traditional Finnish style.

Tell us about your own home or tell us about your friend's style using the form below.

