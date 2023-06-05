Home page World

Falco’s grave in Vienna’s Central Cemetery was soiled. Therefore, there could now be an ad.

Vienna – The grave of the Austrian music legend Hans Hölzel, better known as Falco, at the central cemetery in Vienna has been soiled. How oe24.at previously reported, currently has a sticker with the emblem of “crackhouse.tv‘ on the glass shrine with a black and white life-size image of the late artist.

Falco grave desecrated – Cemetery staff to check damage

According to this, cemetery employees from “Friedhöfe Wien” would check how bad the pollution was. As a rule, stickers or dirt would be removed by the employees. However, if it was a major contamination, a criminal complaint would be filed.

Falco, who died in a traffic accident in the Dominican Republic on February 6, 1998, got loud falco.net Buried on February 14, 1998 at the Central Cemetery in Vienna in the presence of 4000 people. Since then, the grave has been a place of pilgrimage for thousands of his fans every year.

Falco’s resting place soiled: In Germany there is up to three years in prison for grave desecration

Grave desecration is strictly prohibited. Depending on the offence, disturbing the peace of the dead is a criminal offense both in Germany under Section 168 of the Criminal Code (StGB) and in Austria under Section 190 of the StGB. In Germany there is a risk of a fine or imprisonment of up to three years. In Austria, a prison sentence of up to six months or a fine of up to 360 daily rates can be expected.

