“We will not tolerate anything being done to Cuba because we would feel that it is being done to ourselves.”

Jose Lopez Portillo, 1980

President López Obrador awarded this February 11 the Aztec Eagle to the Cuban ruler, Miguel Díaz-Canel. It is not the first time that the highest decoration of the Mexican State has been awarded to a dictator. In 1954 Adolfo Ruiz Cortines invested her in the bloodthirsty Rafael Trujillo of the Dominican Republic. In 1975 Luis Echeverría decorated the Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlevi. Miguel de la Madrid conferred it on the 1st. November 1988 to Fidel Castro, who a month later repaid the favor by attending the inauguration of Carlos Salinas de Gortari, to give legitimacy to his election before the left.

The Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle is awarded for prominent services to the Mexican nation or to humanity. In the case of Díaz-Canel, his “service to the nation” has been to send doctors to Mexico whose salaries are paid to the Cuban government, not to doctors, and to sell us vaccines without international certification at an undisclosed price. The “services to humanity” are to preserve a dictatorship that began 64 years ago.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has indicated that, as of November last year, Cuba was the country with the most political prisoners, 1,034, on the continent. More than 600 sentences, some for more than 30 years in prison, have been handed down against those who participated in the protests on July 11, 2021. Cardinal Beniamino Stella, envoy of Pope Francis, asked the Cuban government on February 8 to accept the request of the Church to release the prisoners. “It is important that the young people who at one point expressed their thoughts in the way we know them can return to their homes.”

Díaz-Canel arrived in Campeche on Saturday on a Venezuelan plane. Upon receiving it, AMLO recalled that the Granma ship sailed from Tuxpan with Castro and his revolutionaries “to liberate Cuba from the Batista dictatorship.” He forgot to say that Castro founded a new tyranny.

The Cuban authorities presume a successful country. They report a gross domestic product per capita of 9,499.6 dollars in 2020, just below Mexico’s 10,045.7 in 2021. However, they calculate the figure in dollars at an official exchange rate that is very far from the real one, thereby multiplying it artificially. Cuba is the only country in the Americas that does not publish poverty or inequality indices. In a report to ECLAC in 2019, the government stated that only 6.8 percent of its population lived in “precariousness,” but rejected the international criteria that sets extreme poverty at an income of $1.90 a day on the grounds that their country has free health, education, culture and sports.

In contrast, the Cuban Observatory for Human Rights states that 72 percent of the Cuban population lives in extreme poverty, earning less than $1.90 a day. Although medical services are nominally free, 56 percent of users must give a payment or gift to receive care. Eight out of ten cannot find the medicines they need in pharmacies. The ration books only allow you to buy food for 10 days of the month.

Hundreds of thousands try to flee paradise. Between October 2021 and September 2022, a total of 224,607 Cubans, 2 percent of the population, were detained trying to enter the United States illegally, against 39,303 in the same previous period (cbp.gov). It is not the fault of the commercial embargo of a single country, but of the Cuban dictatorship, to whose tyrant AMLO paid tribute with the Aztec Eagle.

Prices

On May 14, 2021, Jesús Ramírez explained on Twitter that “Inflation in the US is higher than that of Mexico due to our country’s policy of guaranteeing low energy prices. This is how the popular economy is protected.” Today inflation in Mexico is higher, but he has not sent a tweet to explain why.