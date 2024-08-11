J Balvin (José Álvaro Osorio Balvín, Medellín, 1985) is undoubtedly one of the pioneering figures in reggaeton in the streaming era. Learning the lessons of the founders of the genre in Puerto Rico such as Daddy Yankee, Don Omar or Tego Calderón, combined with the urban flow of references in the United States such as Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, Balvin managed to explode internationally with his own style in the mid-2010s. After years of hits and anthems and becoming the king of the new urban scene, in 2022 Balvin temporarily retired from music and the public eye. Now he is back with Raytheir latest studio album.

Ray It is actually the name of the artist’s first car, a determining element for the expansion of his career. From 2010, in the midst of the development of urban scenes in countries like Colombia, artists who fought for the dream of succeeding in music toured universities, choirs and festivals throughout the country to make themselves known. That was the case of Balvin, but also of other artists who exploded later such as Karol G. This is where Ray.

“The story is very special. Rayo was my first car, my father gave it to me with all the effort in the world to start moving in my career, visiting studios, schools and getting to interviews. That’s how it sounds Rayto that beginning, to that support from my family, to that energy,” Balvin wrote a few days ago on his Instagram account. In fact, he has also created his own profile for the album. EL PAÍS has been able to listen to J Balvin’s latest song for the first time:

Deconstructing ‘Lightning’

Ray remember the essence started from the bottom that J Balvin has imbued throughout his career. Being one of the first performers to represent the internationalization of reggaeton from 2010, his reference position has contributed to increasing the popularity of other great artists who currently lead the genre, such as Bad Bunny, with whom he worked on the legendary collaborative album OASIS (2019), the explosive What Else? along with Maria Becerra and even Glow alongside Spanish singer Rosalía.

Their first studio album, The Family (2013) was certified gold, platinum and multi-platinum internationally, and its single 6 AM reached the top of the Billboard charts, becoming her first song to earn a diamond record in the United States. In 2015, hits such as Ginza and Fool would reinforce their international recognition, in the same way as their studio work Energy (2016).

His true peak would come with Colors (2020) and José (2021), albums that define the paradigm that the Colombian had established in the urban scene, as one of its reference figures. Balvin was, in fact, one of the first reggaeton performers to succeed with a conceptual studio work.

Now, after a hiatus of almost two years, several controversies and beefsthe artist has taken advantage of his season out of the game to do an artistic reset and return with his most renewed version in RayAnd it seems that here the Colombian wanted to cleanse his aura, to become the superman by killing the god of reggaeton that his legacy invokes, because what is heard marks a reflective evolution.

In this image provided by Interscope Records, J Balvin’s “Rayo” is featured. AP

Balvin presents a work that continues to bring reggaeton to life bellakeo as a flag, but he wanted to go a few steps further: he introduces a complex combination of different styles, including afrobeat, electronic music, regional Mexican and fusions that sound like pop and experimental. The temperature of the tracklist It fluctuates, with small spaces to put a soundtrack to nostalgia and love: from Crazy thing which is an ode to perreo, even Solida romantic reggaeton.

In addition, one of the album’s other peculiarities is its embrace of the new generation of performers who came after Balvin. He himself has understood and claimed the triumph of other figures who are now references today, and even seems to have been inspired by their style. YHLQMDLG from Bad Bunny or in the FERXXOCALYPSE of Feid. With the latter, in Doublexxó opens the list of collaborations with the most sought-after figures of the new wave, such as the Spanish Saiko, Bad Gyal and Quevedo in GAGA, Cat and In Highrespectively, or the Colombians Ryan Castro and Blessd in Origamiwith pure chiptune style. He also joins the wave of Mexican music with the reference of the northern style Carín León in Stoker.

Ray is a project that tries to return to its roots, without ceasing to reinvent itself. It is still a proposal that incorporates the latest innovations and trends of a scene that has not stopped evolving since Balvin disappeared from the map. A complex project that embodies the modern renaissance of an artist who wants to continue to stand out on the charts, remembering that he also comes from below. Starting from that invocation to “the real” that has always reigned in the urban world, but without abandoning the process of experimentation that characterizes the artist.

Leaving aside the controversies

One of the reasons that pointed to Balvin’s retirement in 2022 was his clash with Latin hip hop veteran Residente, former vocalist of Calle 13. The public bad vibes between the two began at the end of 2021, after Balvin criticized the Latin Grammys for “not valuing reggaeton,” to which the Puerto Rican responded by accusing him of selling his music as if it were fast food (“hot dogs”). A year later, he dedicated his BZRP Music Session Vol. 49 to him, labeling him with a multitude of adjectives (none of them positive): “liar”, “racist”, “idiot” or “idiot” were just some of them, in addition to accusing him of instrumentalizing mental health for marketing.

J Balvin clarified a few months ago why he had never responded to Residente, as he did with the controversy that the video of Bitchhis collaboration with Dominican artist Tokischa, a music video —finally removed from YouTube by the Colombian— that received accusations of racism and misogyny. “It’s not worth responding to that. I have to set an example. My values ​​and ethics come first, above business. I’m not here to get involved in circuses or stuff that’s not my vibe. So thanks to those who were there and didn’t believe in that false narrative, because it’s false, very false,” said J Balvin in a clip he shared on his social networks at the end of 2023.

In Ray It seemed like Balvin was going to answer one of Residente’s last songs, Bass and Drums, There is a song on the tracklist with the same name. The former Calle 13 member’s song is a slam at the music industry that lasts almost 10 minutes, but Balvin’s song makes no reference to the controversy. It seems to be called that because of the instruments he uses, although it cannot be ruled out that it is a nod to his old arch-enemy in the scene.