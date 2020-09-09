Boat orders have collapsed since the coronavirus pandemic. French manufacturer Beneteau could cut 1,390 jobs. This represents one sixth of its workforce. The group would shut down or put to sleep five production sites out of the 24 it owns. The number 1 in the nautical industry will in any case cut its workforce. In France, four sites are threatened with closure.

A hard blow for the unions. This radical measure comes as the company is hit hard by the tourism crisis, because of the Covid-19. But the direction is formal: there will be no “no dismissal of production operators if all the employees concerned accept the internal mobility measures”. Negotiations should start quickly with the unions on the scope of this plan.