A sign giving advice on how to avoid the coronavirus, visible near the Lincoln Memorial. (THE WASHINGTON POST / THE WASHINGTON POST)

Texas. Georgia. Tennessee are starting to reopen. But not the state of New York, nor California. In the United States, it is the governors who decide on containment measures… or deconfinement. Their decision is obviously based on health, economic and also political considerations.

It is especially in the republican states that we are starting to reopen businesses and businesses, as echoing the injunctions of President Donald Trump to “restart the country” as quickly as possible. While in the democratic states (California, New York), local authorities are more cautious.

At the same time, we have seen an increase in anti-containment (and pro-Trump) rallies in recent days. In Harrisburg, Pa., They were several hundred last week defying social distancing recommendations and rallying on the steps of the local Capitol to demand that their state be reopened.

Managing this epidemic has therefore become an extremely political and partisan issue. Six months away from an American presidential election which no one is sure can take place normally.