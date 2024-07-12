Juarez City.- A corpse was found in a state of decomposition in an unpopulated area of ​​the Senderos de San Isidro neighborhood.

Neighbors made the discovery in a vacant lot located on the streets of Senderos del Carmen and Senderos de Valladolid and reported it to the emergency number 911.

According to municipal officials who responded to the report, the body shows signs of strangulation.

This case places the number of intentional homicides in this month’s statistics at 35.