Juarez City.- A man was found dead, in a state of decomposition and with stab wounds inside his home.

According to the report made to the 911 emergency number, the discovery was made by a woman who said she had gone to visit her friend, since he was not answering her calls or messages and when she went to his house she found him lifeless and in a state of decomposition.

Municipal officers arrived at the scene located on Marfil and Calcopyrita streets in the Libertad neighborhood and confirmed the report.

Investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the victim was observed to have injuries caused by some type of knife, which is why the case will be investigated as murder.

This is the fourth intentional homicide of this day and the 84th in the statistics for the month of July.