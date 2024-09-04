Ciudad Juarez.- A lifeless man, in an advanced state of decomposition, was found inside a house in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood this afternoon, municipal police from the University District reported.

It was on the streets of Juventino Rosas and Acapulco, where neighbors reported to the authorities that unpleasant odors were coming from a house and the agents of unit 265 went to investigate, according to a preventive agent.

A neighbor looked out a window and noticed that the owner of the house was motionless and in a fetal position in one of the rooms, so they forced their way in and found him dead.

The police officer said that the state of decomposition made it impossible to determine whether the body had signs of violence.

Field criminalistics experts and ministerial police officers attended to take note of the incident.