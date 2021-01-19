Who remembers that in 2016 Emmanuel Macron launched his conquest of Elyos with a speech at the traditional Joan of Arc celebrations in Orleans? Then Minister of the Economy, this moment had been the occasion of a hazardous analogy: Jeanne, like him, had “Split the system” and “Gathered the country”. Since his election, Emmanuel Macron has posed as a “memorial” president: Charles de Gaulle, François Mitterrand, Colbert, the Enlightenment, the Third Republic of Adolphe Thiers, Verdun… So many places and symbolic characters including the head of the State makes excessive political use. Like others before him, but in his own way.

The first French president to be born after the independence of Algeria, he displays unprecedented voluntarism on the issue. Also, the report submitted to it this Wednesday by Benjamin Stora, a recognized specialist in the contemporary history of Algeria, is expected almost like the Grail by millions of citizens, from one bank to the other (see page 13 ). “In France, more than 7 million people are still concerned by the memory of Algeria: soldiers, conscripts, pieds-noirs, harkis, immigrants, militants against the war, supporters of French Algeria and children and families of all these groups ”, recalls the historian.

Colonization qualified as a “crime against humanity”

Like Jacques Chirac, President Macron wants to have his “Vél’d’Hiv”. He wishes, he writes, in the mission letter which he entrusted to Benjamin Stora last July, to register “In a new desire for reconciliation between the French and Algerian peoples”. Reconciliation requires work “Of truth and memory”, long road and strewn with pitfalls. From the campaign for the presidential election, Emmanuel Macron dares to qualify the colonization of ” crime against humanity “. Once elected, he recognizes the responsibility of the French State in the assassination of Maurice Audin, promises the opening of the archives on the missing, as well as compensation for the harkis that he does not fail to honor. Strong and newer gesture, welcomed as ” a big step “ in Algiers, the restitution, at the beginning of July, of the skulls of 24 Algerian fighters executed at the start of French colonization in the 19th century.

And it is at the same time that the President of the Republic orders his report on “The memories of colonization and the Algerian war”, while the Algerian president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, appoints his director of archives, Abdelmadjid Chikhi, to lead “A work of truth between the two countries”. Emmanuel Macron seems to want to turn the page: “The subject of colonization and the Algerian war has for too long hindered the construction between our two countries of a common destiny in the Mediterranean”, he confides again, in his mission letter to Benjamin Stora. Since then, the volunteer envoy has met some fifty associations and as many actors concerned from the world of culture, heritage, publishing, education as well as those who act on sensitive issues of archives, missing, nuclear tests or cemeteries.

If the question of Algeria and colonialism is central in Emmanuel Macron’s memorial approach, it is part of a larger set of relationships to history. And this set is ambivalent to say the least. The recognition of the role of the State in the death of Maurice Audin or the restitution of works of art are to the credit of the president.

“The Republic will not erase any trace or any name”

But other stances testify, on the contrary, to a more conservative vision. A turning point observed in particular during the past year, with its reaction to the “Black Lives Matter” demonstrations. “The Republic will not erase any trace or name from its history!” She will not forget any of her works. She will not debunk statues ”, he then exclaimed, going against the will displayed during the Mureaux speech, on October 2: “We are a country with a colonial past and which has traumas that it still has not resolved. “ The resulting law, known as “separatism”, is however far from this objective… A “at the same time” which is found in other memorial initiatives. After the Charles de Gaulle year in 2020, the François Mitterrand year in 2021, the month of May must be the occasion for Emmanuel Macron of an event around the bicentenary of the death of Napoleon I. Acts that are in line with the 2018 memorial roaming on the First World War and the pantheonization of Maurice Genevoix. For the Head of State, it is “The whole story” which takes precedence, a non-negotiable component of the nation, which must serve to cement the present.

A conception not very compatible with History, this moving matter, in perpetual construction, often inflammable like that with Algeria. Under Jacques Chirac, a treaty of friendship had almost been signed. Since then, nothing. Are the conditions ripe today for the two countries to re-embark on the path of a treaty? Everything will depend on the follow-up that Emmanuel Macron gives to the Stora report. They will reveal the real will – or not – of the Head of State to shed light on the historical truth.