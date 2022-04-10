The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, warned of the penalty for infringing on encrypted communications services and broadcast channels, through hacking operations aimed at decrypting them, as the penalty for this is imprisonment and a fine of up to one million dirhams, if the crime is committed through the information network, or by any technical means. the information.

He also warned, in video episodes broadcast by “Emirates Today”, through its platforms, to shed light on the newly issued laws, individuals from using technicians to infringe and benefit from communications services, such as increasing the speed of the Internet, or watching encrypted channels without subscribing, as this is a crime against them and the right of those who used their.

Al-Sharif said that the telecommunications sector is one of the most important vital sectors on which countries depend in linking them with the outside world on the one hand, and with their administrations and people in the internal environment on the other hand, and with the development of the world of communication, this sector has become based on many ways of life, because it includes « The Internet”, and thus the telecommunications sector has a direct impact on increasing the national income of countries, especially as it makes a significant contribution to changing people’s lives, and is one of the largest and most effective means working in the field of knowledge, after information, experiences and knowledge have become written and written in modern means of communication, websites and applications. And its role is not limited to science, but all activities from arts, sports, politics, and everything, even trifles and violation of public morals.

He cautioned that in light of the wide world of telecommunications services, there are people who deliberately infringe on this right, and harness their malicious efforts to use these services illegally, usually through the implementation of “hackers”, such as hacking or stealing lines and others, or through programs The means of infringement on broadcast channels, whether audio or video, and this infringement is usually when these channels are encrypted, which means that a person must subscribe and pay fees so that he can watch and listen to them, and this is the right of these channels, to enable them to cover their expenses and the expenses of their employees.

He pointed out that any infringement of the use of these services was confronted by the legislator, and decided a penalty according to the provisions of Article (50) of the Rumors and Cybercrime Law, and decided that he shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year, and a fine of no less than 250 thousand dirhams, and not more than One million dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who unlawfully benefits or facilitates for others the use of telecommunications services, or audio or video broadcasting channels, through the information network or any information technology means.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

