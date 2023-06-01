The message arrived from Mars to simulate contact with an extraterrestrial civilization has finally been decoded: this means that the data packet containing it was extracted from the signal received by radio telescopes on the evening of May 24th.

The challenge, open to all, is now that of interpreting its content. This was announced by the National Institute of Astrophysics, which carried out the initiative from an idea by the artist Daniela de Paulis in collaboration with the European Space Agency, Seti Institute and Green Bank Observatory. «It was announced on the Discord platform that the message has been correctly decoded: it is a binary file that contains 8212 bits – the INAF experts explain -. It was identified by a large group of users (the nicknames of the main collaborators are BatchDrake, kikuchiyo, indes99, skywalker and HaileyStorm) who posted a message on Discord at 3.40 am Italian on the night of June 1st. At 9.20 the confirmation arrived from Daniel Estévez, a Spanish computer engineer and mathematician, on behalf of the A Sign in Space team».

Now that the message has been decoded, the stage of interpreting the content begins to understand what it means. Anyone can access the Discord platform and try their hand at the enterprise, because specific technical IT or radio communication skills are not required.