Barcelona continues with the rearming of the squad, the club has given way to almost all the sacred cows of the culé team and now they are looking for the men who will put aside everything that footballers like Busquets and Jordi Alba contributed, something that is not being nothing simple, especially with the containment, who, due to his peculiar style of play, seems almost impossible to replace by any player.
The first to be given the opportunity to replace Sergio is Oriol Romeu, a signing that has not been at all what they expected within Barcelona, since the former Girona player has made serious mistakes that usually affect the achievement of points. Furthermore, his physical shape is not the best. Thus, both Xavi and the sports area understand that in the summer it will be key to sign an elite level contender and Deco has a favorite on the table Douglas Luiz.
The Brazilian is a key man in the scheme of Unai Emery's excellent Aston Villa and because of his conditions the sports area led by Deco is very popular, since his primary task of recovering is carried out with nature, although his growth has been noticed in the contribution in attack, both with goals and assists. Sport anticipates that the Portuguese manager will make an appearance in the midfielder's next games in the Premier League to closely monitor him on the field. The source also affirms that it would not be a simple signing, since its price could be around 100 million euros.
