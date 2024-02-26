

Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The newspaper “Relevo” revealed that Barcelona is seeking to benefit as much as possible from the sale of a number of its stars and key personnel, with the aim of resolving the crushing financial crisis that the team is going through, and reducing the “salary ceiling within the dressing room.”

Among the players requested by name, there are 3 of the main cadres, the first of whom is German goalkeeper Andre Mark Terstegen, Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo, and Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The newspaper said that the former is wanted in the Saudi League, specifically in the Jeddah Club, and his departure from Barcelona could save a lot of money to help solve the club’s financial crisis. The newspaper added that Araujo is on the “radar” of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, while De Jong has been in high demand at Manchester United since last season.

However, Deco, the sports director of “Barca”, spoke to the “Movie Star” channel, refuting this news, and said that Barcelona has not yet said its word regarding the future of these players, and he specifically mentioned Araujo and De Jong, despite his knowledge that they are really wanted in major European clubs.

He added: We have closed the door on the departure of the two stars because the team needs them, and we are not thinking about selling them next summer, as was reported in the Spanish press, and we are not among those who easily get rid of their core personnel.

When asked about the truth about what is happening with Araujo and De Jong, Deco said: Nothing will happen, and both of them have an unexpired contract with the club, and we want them to continue with us because they are among the best players, and they are the stars of the present and the future and they deserve to be in Barcelona, ​​and the two have full respect and support. From the club's fans, that's why we depend on them and hope they stay.

Deco did not mention German goalkeeper Terstegen, which may suggest that Barcelona does not intend to hold on to his presence with the team and actually offer him for sale in the “summer mercato,” as revealed by “Refleo.”

#Deco #duo #sale