Everything has a expiration date, no matter how much it seems not. Usain Bolt was the fastest man in the world, he was an unbeatable, indestructible being, until one day he bit the dust, in his case the tartan, and goodbye very good.

There is Vitor Roque, who arrived at Barça endorsed by Deco, the current sports director of Barça – how lucky there are such good players in La Masia! Or with those signings he went to hell – and soon it was seen that this Brazilian promise bought at the star price was what was once said “a package.”

After the assignment of Betis, Roque returns home with the empty ditch. Deco should prostrate genuits before the culés and ask for forgiveness.

Rafa Yuste, Vitor Roque and Deco in the presentation of the Brazilian as a new Barça player Pau Venteo / Shooting

So everything has a biological, moral or social limit. Therefore, the time that the New York Yankees, the most winning baseball team of “Las Major Leagues”, which suffers a 15-year-old drought, nor that Barça Pre-Cruyff, gets to look for remedies.

This is about this article, saved the intrusion of Deco. That amendment in the Bronx bombers does not consist of signing a competent coach or good players. On the contrary, the crack Juan Soto has left for the Mets, the neighboring rival of Queens.

The Yankees Chief, Hal Steinbrenner, has assumed that so bullfighting that where there is hair there is joy. George, his father, conjured against his sports frustration by establishing the norm, half a century ago, that his players could not be bearded. He tried to impose a certain order and discipline and issued that those who wore the scratch shirt could not have hair on their faces. In any case, a well -combed mustache.

That happened in 1976. The following year, the Bronx won the world series, the first victory since 1962.

Since then, the Yankees won another six rings, moved to a more modern stadium and several of their players entered the Hall of Fame as long as a beard did not grow.

“The correlation is no coincidence, but this is not the time to let a silly logic stand on the way,” Jason Gay recently wrote in The Wall Street Journal.

Steinbrenner’s son evokes the father and shakes the team with this new facial policy, “New York’s hairy story”, as Gay qualifies. The current president of the bombers expressed concern that the prohibition of bearded has subtracted competitiveness. If this next season, about to start, those of the Bronx win their title 28, the matter will be hairy, as much or more than that of Roque and Deco.