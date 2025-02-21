Barça avoided having to dance with the ugliest, the PSG, in the round of 16 of the Champions League, but does not consider that Benfica will be a rival as affordable as one might think, compared to the Parisians.

For the sports director of FC Barcelona, ​​Deco, the crossroads, with the first leg in Lisbon and the return in Montjuïc, will be “very hard, with a complicated environment.”

In his field it was a very hard game, in which we suffered a lot, we made a historical comeback, but we could have lost perfectly “

“In this phase there is not much to choose from. It is true that the PSG is in a great moment, as well as Benfica, which already touched us in the classification phase. In his field it was a very hard game, in which we suffered a lot, we made a historical comeback, but we could have lost perfectly because Benfica was very strong, ”he recalled the 4-5 in Da Luz.

“First you have to win and try to pass. It will be a very hard crossing, with a complicated atmosphere, for how the game ended, he is a very strong and powerful rival at home. Then, we’ll see, ”said sports director Blaugrana.





On the fact that Barça would have a more bearable path to the final, with a semifinal crossing before the winner of the Lille-Dortmund, the head of Blaugrana football threw topic: “I believe that in the Champions League there are no favorites. In last season the PSG was one of the favorites, and did not happen, and Dortmund was not expected to reach the final. There is no favoritism that people believe. All teams are powerful. You have to play and win, pass little by little, game by game. ”

For me Madrid is always fine. That was not right was nonsense. Mbappé is at a spectacular moment “

He also questioned that Real Madrid has recovered with his great games about Manchester City. For the Blaugrana, Madrid was already well: “All the great teams recover, there are better moments, and Real Madrid takes a long time, its players are marking, Mbappé is at a spectacular moment, for me Madrid is always fine . That was not right was nonsense. Large teams recover. We have to go to ours, good moments do not always last, but you have to take advantage of them. ”

Atlético-Real Madrid

Atlético will face Barça and Madrid five times in a month



The Nyon raffle gave a spectacular Atlético-Real Madrid, with the return in the Metropolitan. So the rojiblancos will have one month of March of crazy: in 30 days they will have to face Barça (three, between the Copa del Rey and the League) and Real Madrid (two of the Champions League).

“It will be a great game, we are prepared,” said the rojiblanco coach, Diego Pablo Simeone.

The representative of Atlético in Nyon, Carlos Bucero, general director of Football of the Rojiblanco Club, avoided entering drama for having to see his citizen rival, one of the favorites to the title.

“The raffle assures us to play the return at home, there are no longer easy rivals. We have to face what touches us. We are doing well to think how we think, first we have the Valencia match, and at the Champions Crossing we will get in the best possible way. ”

On the white rival, Bucero just commented: “We had no doubt about the options, it is always a favorite club and one of the greats in Europe, I do not think it has changed much. In the last game (against Manchester City) they have left good feelings, it has given them confidence, but we are also in a good time, and see how we both arrived. ”

Atlético and Real Madrid have tied in the last two league duels. “There has not been a winner, and we will face the two. I know that for Simeone the important thing is to go game by game. ”