Tony Kiselev, the 15-year-old son of hip-hop artist Kirill Tolmatsky, known as Decl, complained about a haunting stranger named Victor. He announced this in a story on his page on the social network. Instagram… REN TV drew attention to this.

The teenager published screenshots of correspondence with his acquaintances, who say that an unknown person is threatening them with reprisals. Also, the young man showed messages from Victor himself, who wrote that he wants to “become Tony’s stepfather”.

Decl’s son asked everyone who knows the stranger to talk to him and “conduct an educational conversation.” “He offers people 2k (two thousand rubles – approx. Lenta.ru) for a photo with my mom, haunts us, haunts me, writes names to our friends, tells all sorts of tales and creates 10-15 accounts a day. This is not normal, ”he wrote.

In 2020, Tony Kiselev recorded his first rap song dedicated to power. The composition begins with the phrases “99.9 percent represent” and “tired of metaphors and aphorisms.” “You expect, enduring totalitarian cleansing,” the performer read out. The teenager mentioned in the track people who “have done a lot of dirty things in the country.”

Decl died on the night of February 3, 2019 in Izhevsk. A forensic examination established that the 35-year-old artist died due to acute heart failure.