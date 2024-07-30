Rapper Decl’s mother Irina Tolmatskaya stated that he is the father of her son

Rapper Decl’s mother Irina Tolmatskaya responded to rumors that the artist’s son Tony was not born from him. She made the corresponding statement did in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

According to her, it is Kirill Tolmatsky who is the boy’s father, and producer Alexander’s words about his grandson were spoken out of resentment.

“Anthony took his father’s surname. His biological father. I would also say his grandfather’s surname. Tony looks like both his mother and father. But his voice, manners and gait are absolutely his father’s. I know that for sure,” Irina said.

Recently, Alexander Tolmatsky stated that Tony does not look like his father at all, and he allegedly still doubts whose son he is. Earlier, the artist’s widow revealed details of the conflict with his father.