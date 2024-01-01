Private schools in the Northern Emirates decided to legalize the use of smart devices by primary school students, after noticing their poor level of handwriting, especially in the Arabic language.

Some schools rely on smart devices in education since the student enters the classroom on his first day of school, which deviates him from the basic skills related to his ability to use a pen and draw letters in the correct way.

The students’ parents said that their children’s writing is very weak, noting that there are grammatical and spelling errors in it, as well as overlap in the drawing of their letters.

They explained that the line they draw on the page is unreadable and incomprehensible, attributing this to the almost total reliance in schools on smart and electronic devices.

Parents emphasized that their children were subjected to courses in writing and calligraphy, to improve their performance, especially in Arabic writing.

Supervisors of language departments in private schools, Mohsen Hameed, Atef Fawzi, and Susan Farwana, stated that legalizing the use of smart and electronic devices for primary school students helps improve their performance in writing in general, and in the Arabic language in particular, adding that primary school students are still in the stage of educational development, Developing their levels of writing depends on solving activities and assignments on paper.

They continued that school administrations noticed the low levels of some students in writing, and their inability to draw letters or write sentences and words evenly on the line, as a result of the continuous use of smart and electronic devices in education.

They said that they noticed that the majority of students spend a long time writing answers in activity books and homework assignments, and the lines are often unclear, and some letters are larger than others, pointing out that Arabic and English language teachers in schools warn of a decline in students’ skills in dealing with… Language, in addition to the comments of students’ families, is what prompted school administrations to take measures to legalize the use of smart and electronic devices, by stopping dealing with them in solving class activities, assignments, and evaluation exams, and relying on books and notebooks to solve them, in addition to developing plans to develop students’ writing performance. Distinctively in Arabic and English, in a clear and understandable handwriting.

The families of students, Laila Al-Sheili, Hana Al-Sayyah, Maher Abdo, and Hossam Ghannam, confirmed that private schools’ almost complete reliance on smart and electronic devices led to students’ weakness in writing, and their taking a long time to draw words, which in turn led to their delay in submitting exam papers on time. .

They saw the legalization of the use of smart and electronic devices as an appropriate solution to this problem, stressing that it would lead to developing students’ writing skills.

They pointed out that this development will enhance the student’s self-confidence, and that adding intensified writing activities and paying attention to improving handwriting in the Arabic language class will lead to students competing to improve their levels of writing.

