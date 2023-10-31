An opinion poll conducted a few days ago showed that 80 percent of Israelis believe that Netanyahu should be held responsible for the attacks, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,400 people and the taking of more than 200 hostages by Hamas.

According to a report by the British Sky News network, “Netanyahu no longer enjoys the support of many in the security establishment,” indicating that he knows that calls for his resignation will inevitably come.

It is also believed that “Netanyahu is also gradually losing global support, due to the extremist method followed by Israel in retaliation,” according to “Sky News.”

On the internal level, the survey revealed that local support is also diminishing, given that few people trust Netanyahu’s ability to “bring his country to safety,” after the sudden Hamas attack.

Netanyahu has been facing corruption accusations for years, and over the past months, Israel has lived under the influence of massive protests against the government due to proposed judicial reforms that undermine the powers of the Constitutional Court in favor of the government.

On Monday, the Israeli Prime Minister rejected a ceasefire in the war his country is waging against Hamas, considering that such a step would be a “surrender” to the movement.

The Wall Street Journal also said that Netanyahu faces a “charged situation” in the face of intelligence failure, the hostage issue, military progress, and the threat to his political future in light of all of this.