Declining trust for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Now all the polls say so

In a week, President Meloni and his allies will celebrate their first birthday since the clear victory in the political elections on 25 September 2022.

An intense year, still contaminated by the post-pandemic wounds, which he has seen Giorgia Meloni begin to outline “his” Italy.

The first half of 2023 passed in a growing and incremental manner: the relationship with Italians recorded high and structured levels of satisfaction and approval. A few stumbles or small missteps but nothing worrying, on the contrary, the Italians’ confidence trend was steadily oriented towards more than positive values.

Then, past mid-June, relentlessly overrated, summer arrived…

“Wake Me Up When September Ends” Green Day have been singing since 2004, and every year, for one reason or another, upon returning from holidays, this refrain comes to mind, very suitable, this time, also for the Premier and her Government.

From the latest surveys of all Italian opinion polling institutes, the honeymoon with Italian public opinion seems to have ended, but why? It was certainly a particularly busy summer for Premier, too often forced to reject, support and defend “its”: the Cospito – Delmastro case; the Santanchè affair; the La Russa affair; the controversy over who eats better; the shocks of General Vannacci; drinks for women and wolves for men; the daring climbs of the Minister of Justice; funds for nursery schools; the graphic arts of scientific images; farewell to citizenship income and superbonus.

Then the high price of petrol, the migrant emergency, inflation and the difficulties in finding the resources for the new financial package.

International politics from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict to the relationship with Biden and the European Union; our own nominations and magic circles; the internal balances within the party and the balancing acts with the coalition allies.

In short, despite Giorgia Melons still remains a champion for public opinion, perhaps some fragilities of the Executive and some self-produced obstacles in series have begun to undermine the relationship with the Italians.

Notwithstanding that, as often happens, they still remain firmly in place blessed are the monoculi in terra caecorum and that it is probably really true that summer is beautiful in winter.

*general director of Lab21.01

