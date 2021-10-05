Would the relaxation of the corona measures implemented at the end of September cause a spike in infection as high as the relaxation in the nightlife of June? Then it took nine days for the number of positive tests to start rising. In the days that followed, this led to a significant summer peak that increased the pressure on hospitals. It has now been eleven days since the mandatory one and a half meters away between people was abolished. An increase in the corona figures has not yet been seen – but the decline in recent weeks has stopped.

The drop was not that fast, but it was clearly noticeable: since the beginning of September, the number of positive tests has fallen from about 2,600 per day to about 1,700. The number of hospital admissions almost halved in the same period, from about 80 to 40 new corona patients per day. The numbers have remained at that level for the past week.

It is impossible to say whether this is due to the abolition of the one and a half meters: the decline in September was gradual and in fits and starts, the current stagnation is not a clear break in trend as could sometimes be seen with previous easing. Moreover, RIVM had counted on a slight increase, partly because the corona virus simply thrives better in the autumn than in the summer.

Less testing

An increase in the number of infections cannot be ruled out: people are less willing to go to the test street if they have complaints, it appears from research by the RIVM. About 40 percent of the respondents surveyed by RIVM still have themselves tested if they have complaints, compared to 66 percent in June.

As a result, fewer infections may be detected than was previously the case.

That is a problem for one of the government’s objectives: keeping an eye on the virus. Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Health, CDA) stated last month that no more measures will be taken based solely on an increasing number of positive tests, but those figures are still important because they can announce an increase in the number of hospital admissions.

There were 483 Covid patients in hospital on Tuesday. That is considerably less than the 700 at the end of August, but much more than at the beginning of the summer, when there were about 200 Covid patients in hospital.