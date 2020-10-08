D.he football sport, according to David Goldblatt, is not in good condition in almost all countries, although this has received little attention due to flourishing high-gloss products such as the world championships for men and women. The British authors and sociologists, who became known in 2006 for his book “The Ball is Round: A Global History of Football”, are even considered by some reviewers to be the world’s best football authors. Also in “The Age of Football. The Global Game in the Twenty-First Century “does not disappoint his readers. If you have the patience to fight your way through the 700 pages (or to listen to the audio book discussed by Goldblatt himself), you will experience an overview of the state of the sport that is certainly unique in this form.

According to Goldblatt, for three years he read press articles and specialist articles and visited many countries, although one problem was that most of the sources on men’s football were available. Some states inevitably get more attention than others. In addition to the national teams and local leagues, the status of men’s and women’s football, relevant political, economic and social issues relating to the world’s most popular sport are discussed, although it is not number one everywhere. The main focus in populous South Asia is cricket.

Thesis with weaknesses

Five of the six men’s world championships between 1998 and 2018 were won by European national teams. When the globalization of football is discussed, it fails to recognize that the global power center of sport has moved into the major leagues in Europe. Not only do the best players from all over the world play here; satellite television primarily makes games of the English Premier League and the Champions League accessible worldwide. An effect that, according to Goldblatt, has led to a dramatic decline in visitors in the majority of all national leagues, to which in many cases other local factors such as a lack of safety when visiting stadiums or, as in Turkey, the construction of new stadiums outside of urban centers have contributed. However, Goldblatt emphasizes, only twelve to 14 major clubs have a worldwide fan base.

Goldblatt’s poorly documented thesis that the worldwide broadcast of games from Europe promoted cosmopolitanism is somewhat optimistic. The rise of nationalist populists in Brazil and Hungary, for example, who are trying to use football as a platform, speak against this; the exclusion of Iranians from stadiums or the policy of some Israeli clubs not to sign Arab players. Football has penetrated all corners of the earth, but that does not mean that it is accessible to everyone. This applies above all to girls’ and women’s football, which encounters cultural barriers particularly in large parts of Africa and the Middle East.