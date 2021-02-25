WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Fewer Americans have filed for new applications Unemployment benefit Last week, amid a decrease in Covid-19 injuries, but the short-term labor market prospects were clouded after winter storms that severely damaged areas of the southern United States in the middle of this month.

Today, Thursday, the US Department of Labor said that the total number of jobless claims submitted for the first time decreased to an average level in light of seasonal factors, reaching 730,000 for the week ending February 20, compared to 841,000 in the previous week.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected 838,000 applications in the most recent week.

Although orders have declined from the record high of 6.867 million recorded last March when the pandemic hit the US shores, they remain above the peak of 665,000 recorded during the financial crisis between 2007 and 2009.