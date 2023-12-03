Oil prices, a catalyst for financial markets in the Gulf region, fell by more than two percent on Friday due to investor doubts about the depth of the OPEC+ group’s reduction in crude supplies and concerns about the slowdown in global manufacturing sector activity.

Producers in OPEC+, which includes OPEC members and allies including Russia, agreed last Thursday to reduce supplies in the global market by 2.2 million barrels per day in the first quarter of next year.

This quantity includes an extension of the current voluntary reduction approved by Saudi Arabia and Russia, amounting to 1.3 million barrels per day.

Stock movements

The main Saudi market index rose by 0.4 percent, thanks to the rise in the shares of the giant oil company, Aramco, by 0.5 percent, and the Arab Pipe Company, by 5.4 percent.

The Qatari index fell 0.1 percent, led by Qatar Islamic Bank’s loss of 0.6 percent.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday that the risks of raising interest rates too much and slowing the economy too much have become “more balanced” with the risks of not raising interest rates enough to control inflation.

Outside the Gulf region, the Egyptian index fell by 0.7 percent, due to the decline of the Commercial International Bank stock by 2 percent.

Central Bank of Egypt data showed the deficit in net foreign assets widened by 10.5 billion pounds ($340.36 million) in October to 839.2 billion pounds.