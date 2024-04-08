Dhe unexpectedly sharp decline in inflation in the euro area has raised the question of whether the European Central Bank (ECB) might cut interest rates faster than planned. The view that the ECB will reduce its key interest rates before the American Federal Reserve (Fed) is becoming increasingly solidified on the financial markets. “While the Fed is on the brakes and cooling down expectations, ECB boss Christine Lagarde has leaned way out of the window,” said Klaus Stopp, bond expert at Baader Bank. Most ECB Governing Council members have advocated June as the time for the first interest rate cut, but the April meeting was also mentioned as a possibility. After the previous ECB Council meeting in March, Lagarde said that “a little more was known about the further development of inflation” in April, but “significantly more” in June.

So could it happen that the ECB Council will cut key interest rates at its April meeting this Thursday or at least definitely commit to a rate cut in June? Lagarde had recently always emphasized that the central bank would proceed in a “data-dependent” manner, which did not rule out deviations from the original plan. Nevertheless, her statements about an interest rate cut in June were quite clear by central bank standards. And central bankers usually try not to surprise the financial markets unnecessarily in order to avoid turbulence.

Inflation in the euro area fell to 2.4 percent in March despite more expensive travel at Easter. This was a sharper decline than was generally expected. However, service inflation, which shows, among other things, the effects of higher wages on prices, remained at a high 4 percent. In the meantime, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) has surprisingly lowered its key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points. The move was justified by a revision of the inflation forecast. This has led to discussions in the financial markets as to whether the ECB could also be in for a surprise on Thursday, as the fund company Ethena writes.

“The hurdles are very high”

However, Karsten Junius, economist at Bank J. Safra Sarasin, says that this is not very likely given the ECB's strong predetermination of June: “The hurdles are very high.” KfW chief economist Fritzi Köhler-Geib is also of the opinion: “ The majority of the ECB Council members will probably vote for unchanged key interest rates on Thursday.” And Frederik Ducrozet, economist at Bank Pictet, writes in an analysis: “We continue to expect that the Fed, the ECB and the Bank of England will continue their interest rate cuts June.” It is also being discussed whether the ECB, after cutting interest rates in June, could then take the next step in July and thus have two summer interest rate cuts. So far, Lagarde has only commented vaguely on this, saying there is no automatism.







It's not just brokers, unions and some business associations who are now demanding lower interest rates; The economist Moritz Schularick, for example, also said in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” that it was time to lower interest rates. Holger Schmieding, the chief economist at Berenberg Bank, is even of the opinion that it would have generally made sense if the ECB had never raised its interest rates to 4 percent: “It should have ended at 3.5 percent at the latest.” Seen that way, it would be From his point of view, it makes sense to correct the error as quickly as possible. “But the ECB has decided not to act until June,” says Schmieding: “In the meantime, the risk is increasing that the ECB will then react late, but, as is often the case, too strongly.” That could mean that they will raise their interest rates by In spring 2025, it will not only be reduced to 3 percent, but to 2.5 or even 2 percent, which is too low, says Schmieding: “Unfortunately, central banks often overshoot in both directions and thus destabilize the economic cycle.”

Apparently no one in the ECB Council is against a rate cut in June anymore. Even the hawks, i.e. the supporters of a tight monetary policy such as Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel or Austria's central bank chief Robert Holzmann, who have long advocated waiting, are now open to a first interest rate step in June, says Marco Wagner, ECB observer at Commerzbank. Holzmann recently said: “I have no fundamental objections to easing in June, but I would like to see the data first, and I would like to remain data-dependent.” And Bundesbank President Nagel said: “The likelihood that we will lower the key interest rates before the summer break , has risen recently.” The French central bank chief François Villeroy de Galhau, who often represents a middle position on the ECB Council, said that the first interest rate cut should take place in the spring and that the exact month, April or June, is being discussed “not that relevant”. And the head of the Portuguese central bank, Mário Centeno, emphasized: “Inflation is again below 3 percent. Monetary policy must and will follow this reality. We have reached the end of this inflationary process.”