The streaming giant, Disney Plus, has taken a hit in its triumphant trajectory by losing 4 million subscribers in the first three months of 2023. This loss of users follows a decline in subscriptions that had already been reported at the end of the year. past. Despite this setback, the company has managed to reduce its losses to US$400 million, representing 26% less compared to the previous year. However, this achievement has not been without consequences, as there has been a massive layoff of employees and a conflict with Florida Governor Rick DeSantis has been generated.

The first quarter of the year concludes with a total of 157.8 million subscribers on Disney Plus. Faced with this situation, the company has announced a strategy to recover its position in the market. During the investor call, Bob IgerCEO of Disney, revealed plans for a future merger between Disney Plus and Hulu. According to Iger, they are working on a “one app experience”, where Hulu content will be integrated into Disney Plus. It should be noted that the Hulu service is currently not available in Latin America, being replaced by Star Plus, which offers content from Hulu and other platforms.

To understand the origin of Disney Plus, we must go back to the key acquisitions made by The Walt Disney Company. In 2009, the company acquired Marvel Entertainment, followed by the acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012. These strategic purchases allowed Disney to obtain a vast amount of valuable content that was scattered across various platforms and television channels. Seeing the growing success of streaming platforms, particularly Netflix, Disney saw an opportunity to bring all of its content together on one platform and reach a global audience.

Disney Plus has managed to become one of the most popular and successful streaming platforms in a short period of time. However, constant growth is a utopia that no company can sustain indefinitely. Despite the ups and downs, Disney Plus’ vast catalogue, which includes content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and more, remains its main draw for a wide variety of tastes and ages. In addition, its focus on original productions and the inclusion of classic movies and television series make Disney Plus an attractive option for the whole family.

As Disney Plus faces new challenges and seeks to win back subscribers, the future merger with Hulu could mark a turning point in its strategy. The integration of both services in a single application could generate synergies and further strengthen the content offer for users. The streaming landscape will undoubtedly continue to evolve, and it will be interesting to watch closely how Disney Plus adapts to this changing environment and whether it manages to regain its dominance in the industry.