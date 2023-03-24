Decline in births, storm over the mayor of the Nuoro area: “Women should enter my office within three hours of each other”

Storm over Pierpaolo Sau, mayor of the Nuoro area accused of sexism for a comment on Facebook. “‘All free women have the obligation to go to the Mayor’s office three hours apart from each other’ Provision I issued in Tonara in 2010 to combat the decline in births”, commented the mayor of Tonara in response to a post by the former mayor of Desulo, also in the Nuorese area, regarding depopulation. “Without children, without families and without schools, we are doomed to extinction”, wrote Gigi Littarru last Tuesday, lamenting the drastic drop in births in the municipality where, until 13 years ago, 66 children attended the town’s two schools . Sau’s comment was later removed as the controversy erupted, followed by calls for his resignation.

Shame on you and leave the government of the municipality to someone who has greater respect for women and for the entire community of Tonara”, wrote the deputy of Alleanza Verdi Sinistra, Francesca Ghirra, on Fb, speaking of a “sleazy and sexist” joke. .

“I’ve known him for a long time and I’m surprised, but I can’t remain silent for a sentence of such baseness. It’s serious to think about it, worse still to write it”, commented Daniela Falconi, mayor of the nearby municipality of Fonni instead.

“Excuse me, what I wrote is not worthy of a mayor or a common person. I don’t use social media well and I thought it was a message directed only to whoever wrote the post, not to be written anyway,” Sau replied in a post published on the municipality’s Facebook page. “It concerned an episode and jokes from twelve years ago with female presence in the group, logically they were only exaggerations that are formulated in joking contexts where you play upwards. I have never disrespected like this and I have always thought that the female presence is decisive in all problems, in fact in the councils I have nominated I have always and always requested their presence. I have almost always voted for a woman in all levels of elections. I am the father of two girls who I adore and adore me. My interventions, especially on the decline in births in our territories, have always been energetic and determined. I apologize to anyone who felt/offended. Unfortunately, like many in this difficult area, I am used to joking too much and I assure you that I usually joke about my misfortunes”.

Former mayor of Tonara from 2010 to 2015 and re-elected in 2020, Sau is currently on trial for the “Sindacopoli” investigation, concerning suspicious tenders. According to reports from Corriere della Sera in 2015, when he was ineligible, he supported the candidacy of his wife, who was elected.