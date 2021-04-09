The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has published secret documents concerning the first cosmonauts of the USSR. Materials are available at website departments in the section “Earth orbits of the conquerors of space”.

Historical artifacts – photographs, certificates, flight missions and other archival documents – were disclosed by the Ministry of Defense for the 60th anniversary of the first manned flight into space. In the section you can see a photo of Yuri Gagarin himself and other members of the first cosmonaut corps – German Titov, Alexei Leonov. The site also contains information about the head of the training of the first cosmonauts Nikolai Kamanin, the instructor of the first cosmonaut pilots Mark Galai, the front-line pilot Georgy Beregovoy and others.

The subsection, which concerns the first cosmonaut, contains a certificate, a flight task for the first space flight, record books, service characteristics, award sheets. “He loves to fly, flies boldly and confidently. In flights he was bold, initiative, persistent, ”says the graduation profile from the 1st Chkalovsk Military Aviation School of Pilots named after K.Ye. Voroshilov. According to documents from the school, Gagarin flew 166 hours. From 1957 to 1959, when the cosmonaut was in service in the 769th Fighter Aviation Regiment, another 265 hours were added to his length of service. The site contains a copy of the order of the Minister of Defense of the USSR, Marshal of the Soviet Union Malinovsky, on the extraordinary assignment of the rank of major to Gagarin.

The section also contains electronic copies of documents on the awarding of the title of “Pilot-Cosmonaut of the USSR” to Yuri Gagarin on April 14, 1961. Later, German Titov and Alexei Leonov will receive the same titles.

The website of the Ministry of Defense states that after the space flights, Gagarin, Leonov and Titov continued their education. For example, while studying at the N.E. Zhukovsky, the first cosmonaut passed all subjects with excellent marks, except for higher mathematics, according to which he always had a mark of “good”.

There were many front-line soldiers among the people who were preparing the cosmonauts for flights. For example, test pilot Mark Galai became an instructor-methodologist for piloting spaceships – he took part in the defense of Moscow, received gratitude from Stalin. After the war, Galai began testing a new jet plane. The war veteran Nikolai Kamanin was awarded the Order of Kutuzov II degree and became a knight of the Order of Suvorov II degree. At the time of launch and throughout Gagarin’s flight, Kamanin was in radio contact with the cosmonaut.

The first manned flight into space took place on April 12, 1961. The Vostok launch vehicle with the Vostok-1 spacecraft, on board of which was Gagarin, made a revolution around the Earth. The flight lasted 108 minutes.

On April 9, a Soyuz-2.1a rocket was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome with the Soyuz MS-18 manned transport vehicle, which was named Yu.A. Gagarin “. Also on the launch vehicle was a sticker with the official emblem of the 60th anniversary of the first ever manned space flight.