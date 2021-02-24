Elon Musk has been provoking Jeff Bezos. The two richest men in the world have a special contest, although the founder of Amazon often fights back. But the CEO of Tesla, no: this time, when a journalist asked him for a comment on a Washington Post story, he responded “Send my regards to your puppeteer.”

It happens that Bezos is also the owner of the American newspaper (he bought it in 2018), hence Musk’s reference to the “puppeteer” (puppet master was his expression, in English).

Jeff Bezos is the founder of Blue Origin, an aerospace company. AFP photo

The rivalry it has to do with the space race: Musk owns SpaceX; Bezos from Blue Origin. At the end of January this year, in fact, they discussed positions.

Bezos, founder of Amazon and of the space company Blue Origin that advances the “Kuiper Project”, had issued a statement in which he affirmed that the rival project of Musk and his company SpaceX – “Starlink” – seeks changes in the design that ” may create a more dangerous environment for collisions in space“and generate greater radio interference.

SpaceX was deploying a series of small satellites to form a global broadband system and asks the authorities for permission to place them in lower orbits, which worries Amazon. “SpaceX’s interest in stifling competition is clear in the beginning it can, but it is certainly not in the public interest, “Bezos had fired.

And he had even mocked Musk’s project to populate Mars: “My friends who want to move to Mars, I tell you, do me a favor and go live at the top of Mount Everest for a year first, and see if you like it, because It is a garden paradise compared to Mars, “he had said in March 2019.

Musk assures, instead, that SpaceX satellites are designed to catch fire on re-entry to the atmosphere after several years of service. And, of course, when he has a chance to give the chicana back to Bezos, he does.

Recently, the Washington Post published the news that Elon Musk was moving from Silicon Valley to Texas – to pay less taxes. As it transpired, when the reporter asked Musk for a comment, the mogul responded with that irony for Bezos.

The other fight, for “the richest in the world”

Amazon, the empire that Bezos built. AFP photo

On a planet where there are at least 820 million people who cannot eat (according to UN data from mid-2020), Musk and Bezos fight to see who has the most money.

Jeff Bezos, who held the title for more than three years and was off the throne for 6 weeks, is now back at number one with a net worth of $ 191.2 billion. He has a 955 million advantage over his guard, Elon Musk.

During the six weeks that Musk polished the title of “richest man in the world,” the businessman was at the center of some of the most important market events so far this year, which were not without controversy either.

From his chair, encouraged the rise in GameStop shares powered by Reddit, and sent shares in Etsy Inc., Shopify Inc., CD Projekt SA and Signal Advance Inc. to record highs.

In addition, it caused the price of bitcoin and even that of dogecoin, a cryptocurrency less known until then, to rise through a meme on Twitter.

However, the transition comes at a time when Amazon seems unstoppable. Fueled by record-high sales amid the pandemic and generating huge profits in the cloud services business.