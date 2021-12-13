Yes, I am worried. Why am I going to deny it. The disaster suffered in the Benito Villamarin against him Betis It has left me a very bad body. I didn’t see it coming, I’m not going to fool you. But no one saw it coming. Not those of Betis. Do not come with nonsense to me. That they do not sell us this 4-0 as an exhibition because if the exhibition of Manuel Pellegrini’s team is this, they have a serious problem. Yes, I know they are third with 33 points. I also know how to look at the classification. Honestly, this time, and without serving as a precedent and without detracting any merit from the Verdiblanco team, I think Real lost the game more than Betis won it. It is that at halftime nobody could think that the game would end in a landslide. If he even deserved to win the Real! But he was losing, for another gift impossible to understand from Alex Remiro.

It is not a question of loading the ink on Cascante’s goalkeeper now. Although it needs a reset. I’m not saying that he goes to the bench, but that he should go back to what he did at the beginning of the season: Go unnoticed. Whenever it has, it has served us well! When it has appeared in the photo, it has not gone so well for us. It may be unfair, but when something works… don’t touch it! Remiro is our goalkeeper, although he is not going to make big headlines. It is rather dark work, a doorman of those who call sober. And so it goes very well, do not forget. In this way it has achieved this data: Did you know that Remiro is the second goalkeeper in the history of Real who has conceded the fewest goals in his first 100 games as a realist? Well that, what Remiro is about Villamarín, but also this other.

Let’s go back to the worry thing. It is not because of the defeat suffered in Seville. That happens. I hope soon, you understand me. I am more concerned with the dynamics. And I am not talking about results alone, which also influences, of course. Because if we come to win three games and you lose four at Betis, as much as it hurts, I would not be talking about all this now. I am concerned that Real Sociedad has lost its defensive consistency, that he is less bright in the areas and that he has fallen a bit in his competitive character. The pattern is repeated in the last three league games. Against Real Madrid and Betis the break has plummeted three. And in Cornellá against Espanyol, a painful blackout after the sultry show of Mateu lahoz. And that cannot happen. La Real cannot leave the games like that. Because you demolish all the good arguments that you have shown during the previous minutes.

Although you may not believe it, cold data from Villamarín’s match say that Real deserved to win. That means he did a lot of things right. Many. But he lost 4-0. And that only means that he gave too many facilities when the opponent hit him. Many. Because apart from Remiro’s gift. Let’s not forget the 2-0 chain defensive errors. And also those of 3-0. In just 20 minutes the game was thrown overboard. But is that against him Real Madrid the same thing happened. And when a negative pattern repeats itself, I tend to worry. Now it is better understood the dynamics that drag the team of Imanol Sheriff. We haven’t won in the league since November 7. And from that day we have not scored a league goal either. The data worries. The sensations worry. Declared the state of concern. Although we are not alarmed either. The good thing about all this is that we have detected the failure. So it’s about getting your hands on it. Because when Real has lost defensive consistency, problems have appeared and results have fallen. Also, this week we recovered David Silva and Mikel MerinoI already know that all are important, but some more than others, you will not deny me. Hey, despite the downturn, we are still in European positions. So yeah I don’t deny it i’m worried but i’m also optimistic. This is no time to doubt these players. Not the coach. It is time to trust, even if we are worried. “I will cheer you on when you least deserve it, because it will be when you need it most.” Well, don’t get off the boat now, don’t regret it in the future.