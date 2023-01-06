the anime of Pokemon It was released in 1997, so the people who launched into the world with it are at least 25 years old. On the other hand, the most conscientious population must be over 30, just the stage to get married, they say. Probably because of this, Pokémon-inspired jewelry is becoming more and more common, in fact, we already have a Pikachu engagement ring for sale.

Pikachu’s engagement ring was announced in Japan, it will be available soon. We know that this Pokémon is one of the most famous in the franchise, it accompanied Ash during the long journey that has just come to an end.

There is no greater love than the one that Pikachu and Ash share, they have overcome many difficult and grueling tests over the course of 25 years, definitely Pikachu’s engagement ring has an important background behind it.

U-Treasure is the jeweler that brought out the Pikachu Carat Solitaire Ring, which is the classic ring: engagement solitaire type. The design has a diamond and two pikachu, it costs ¥1,825,000 — around $14,000 USD and approximately 270,000 MXN.

Pikachu’s engagement ring ships worldwideand even, the piece can be personalized with an engraving of up to 8 characters.

The materials available are the following:

Silver

Platinum x K18

Yellow gold

Platinum

K18 yellow gold

It’s a beautiful piece any otaku would be in awe of him. No one could refuse anything with this ring. So you know, start saving.

Other Pikachu Engagement Rings

U-Treasure has been collaborating with Pokémon for a long time, by now it should have around 70 different designs of inspired pieces.

In 2019 a beautiful collection of wedding rings also came out:

When the time comes, you know, not a Tiffany is the answer, but a Pikachu engagement ring.

