Declarations on income and property of Russian deputies will no longer be published from March 1

From March 1, 2023, income and property declarations of Russian deputies and senators will no longer be published. About it Vedomosti said Pavel Krasheninnikov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation.

He explained that only information on the number of submitted declarations and whether violations were detected in them will be made publicly available. Information about the income and real estate of Russian parliamentarians and members of their families will no longer be published. “This will be general statistical information,” Krasheninnikov added.

The country’s legislators will have to submit declarations on income and property before April 1 to special commissions of the corresponding chamber of parliament, the newspaper reminds.

On December 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree canceling the publication on the Internet and in the media of officials’ declarations of income, expenses and other information about their property during a special military operation.

Last year, according to declarations, it became known that in addition to apartments and dachas, Russian senators and their wives also own pitchforks, rakes and stables. And in the possession of the State Duma deputy from United Russia Alexei Tkachev, by the end of 2021, there were 148 real estate objects.