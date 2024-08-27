Declaration of school peace | Stubb participates in the national declaration of school peace

Declaration of school peace|Stubb will also present his own greeting at the event.

President Alexander Stubb participates in the national school peace declaration event in Hämeenlinna on Wednesday, tells Office of the President of the Republic.

At the event organized at the seminary’s school, a declaration of school peace written by the students will be read and the students’ performances will be seen. President Stubb also gives his own greeting.

The declaration of school peace can be followed live at Yle Areena.

After the event, President Stubb will have lunch with the students who organized the event, representatives of the Mannerheim Children’s Protection Association and Hämeenlinna city management.

In addition, the president will visit Voutilakeskus, a multipurpose building for the elderly.

Koulurauha is a joint program of the Mannerheim Children’s Welfare Association (MLL), the Police Board, the Education Board, Folkhälsan and the Finnish Parents’ Association, which aims to promote the well-being and safety of the school community, It is explained on the MLL website.

The theme of the 2024-2025 Koulurauha academic year is You are not alone – Du är inte ensam, which was chosen by the students themselves.