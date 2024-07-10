NATO summit declared Ukraine’s irreversible path to the alliance

NATO countries have issued a joint declaration following the alliance summit held in Washington.

The document includes statements regarding relations with Russia, as well as Ukraine’s future on the path to membership in the union.

Related materials:

Ukraine is on an “irreversible path” to NATO

According to the final declaration, Kyiv is “on an irreversible path” to joining the North Atlantic Alliance.

We fully support Ukraine’s right to choose its own defense arrangements and determine its future free from external interference. Ukraine’s future is in NATO NATO

The alliance members pointed to the progress Ukraine has made since the NATO summit in Vilnius in 2023, and as Kyiv continues “this vital work,” they will continue to support it on the path to full Euro-Atlantic integration.

At the same time, the declaration emphasizes that the member countries of the alliance “will be in a position” to invite Ukraine to join NATO when the allies agree and Kyiv fulfills the necessary conditions for this. The heads of the foreign ministries of NATO member countries will annually assess Ukraine’s progress in implementing reforms.

Related materials:

NATO Announces New Measures of Support for Ukraine

In addition to these statements about Kyiv’s membership, the document states that NATO plans to provide Ukraine with 40 billion euros in minimum base funding in 2025, as well as a sustainable level of security assistance.

At the same time, NATO countries will report twice a year on the process of providing approved military assistance to Ukraine.

In 2025, NATO will allocate to Ukraine 40 billion euros

In turn, Deputy National Security Advisor to the US President John Finer announced that the alliance will announce new measures of military and economic support for Ukraine this week as part of its path to membership in the alliance. In particular, the talk will be about strengthening Ukrainian air defense systems, military capabilities, body armor and uniforms.

In addition, the bloc’s members announced the creation of a mission to assist security and train military personnel in Ukraine (NSATU), as well as the coordination of military supplies. The mission’s task is to put assistance to Ukraine’s security on a reliable basis.

The alliance also approved decisions to appoint a senior civilian NATO representative for Kyiv and to create a center for the analysis of the Ukrainian conflict to study and apply its experience.

Related materials:

NATO sees Russia as a threat

The final declaration pays special attention to Russia. Thus, NATO still sees it as the main threat to the alliance countries. The document states that the conflict in Ukraine “has disrupted peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic region and seriously undermined global security.”

At the same time, the alliance stated that it has no desire for confrontation with Russia.

We remain prepared to maintain communication channels with Moscow to minimize risks and avoid escalation. NATO

At the same time, the bloc is using the Aegis Ashore base in Poland to improve its air defense (AD) and missile defense (MD) capabilities.

We are pleased to announce an increase in NATO’s operational missile defence capability. The launch of the Aegis Ashore base in Poland complements existing facilities in Romania, Spain and Turkey NATO

In addition, the bloc called on the world community not to provide any support to Russia. The final statement says that the alliance condemns every state that supports Moscow. NATO countries also agreed to develop recommendations on strategic approaches to relations with Russia by the next summit of the alliance.

Related materials:

The Alliance intends to continue expanding

NATO members also pledged in the final declaration to continue expanding cooperation in the Balkans and the Black Sea and to support the aspirations of countries wishing to join the alliance.

In addition, NATO plans to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and Africa with the aim of “supporting peace” in the region. Thus, the members of the alliance adopted an action plan to strengthen the approach to the southern direction, the association will open an office in the capital of Jordan, Amman, and will continue to work with the Iraqi authorities.

The final statement also stated that the next meeting of NATO leaders will take place in June 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands, and in 2026 in Turkey.