In a statement, the White House said Biden had authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency “FEMA” to “coordinate all disaster relief efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance to required emergency measures.”

The announcement comes after the Champlain South Condo tower partially collapsed in the early hours of Thursday morning, causing the collapse of about 55 units of more than 130.

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office told the Washington Post that the death toll had risen to 4 after previously confirming the death of one person, and 35 people had been pulled from the building as of Thursday noon.

Officials said on Friday morning that rescue workers were continuing to search through the debris of the 12-storey building in the town of Surfside, for any survivors, and they did not surrender.

Raed Jadallah, assistant chief of operations for the Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue Department, announced that 35 people had been pulled from the collapsed part of the building, and two people had been pulled from under the rubble as of Thursday noon.

On Thursday, Biden said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is assessing the situation on the ground, and whether people nearby need food and shelter. He added that he could not provide assistance unless the state declared a state of emergency.

On Thursday evening, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency.

Addressing Florida residents, Biden said, “Whatever help you want the federal government to provide, we’re waiting, just ask us and we’ll be there.”

Relatives of the President of Paraguay among the missing

Among the missing were Sofia Lopez Moreira, the sister of the first lady, Silvana Lopez Moreira, and her husband, Luis Betengel, Paraguay’s Foreign Minister, Ecledes Acevedo, said in an interview Thursday.

Acevedo said their three children and a female companion to the family were also missing.